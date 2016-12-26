Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aduro Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADRO. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity set a $30.00 price target on Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Leerink Swann set a $14.00 price target on Aduro Biotech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Aduro Biotech in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other Aduro Biotech news, insider Thomas W. Dubensky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $317,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,424 shares in the company, valued at $702,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 27,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $345,548.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,422.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Aduro Biotech during the second quarter worth $158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 310.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 221,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 167,140 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 27.7% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 90,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 19,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 45,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Aduro Biotech by 312.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 56,340 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Aduro Biotech Inc. (ADRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/aduro-biotech-inc-adro-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-hold-from-analysts/1133302.html.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) remained flat at $11.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 209,209 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95. The stock’s market capitalization is $739.00 million. Aduro Biotech has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $29.70.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 million. Aduro Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.45% and a negative net margin of 72.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aduro Biotech will post ($1.34) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aduro Biotech

Aduro Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies that transform the treatment of various diseases. The Company has developed approximately three technology platforms, which include Live, Attenuated, Double-Deleted (LADD), Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Pathway Activator and B-select monoclonal antibodies.

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro Biotech Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro Biotech Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.