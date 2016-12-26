Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $14,579,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. held its position in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,800 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 499,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 297,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,366,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) traded up 0.28% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.23. 892,629 shares of the stock traded hands. NextEra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $102.20 and a one year high of $131.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.79 and its 200-day moving average is $123.16. The company has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc. will post $6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, October 7th. Bank of America Corp. restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.90 per share, with a total value of $122,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Skolds purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.96 per share, with a total value of $91,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,274.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power company in North America with electric generating facilities located in over 30 states in the United States and approximately five provinces in Canada. NEE’s operating segments are FPL, an electric utility, and NEER, an energy business.

