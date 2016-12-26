Acxiom Corp. (ACXM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Dougherty & Co upped their target price on shares of Acxiom Corp. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. First Analysis cut shares of Acxiom Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acxiom Corp. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acxiom Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE boosted its position in Acxiom Corp. by 8.4% in the second quarter. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE now owns 2,242,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,323,000 after buying an additional 172,889 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Acxiom Corp. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,078,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,710,000 after buying an additional 54,925 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC boosted its position in Acxiom Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 743,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,507,000 after buying an additional 115,069 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Acxiom Corp. by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Acxiom Corp. by 2.5% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 190,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at 26.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 266.73 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.82. Acxiom Corp. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $27.70.

Acxiom Corp. (NASDAQ:ACXM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $217 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.47 million. Acxiom Corp. had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Acxiom Corp.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Acxiom Corp. will post $0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Acxiom Corp.

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

