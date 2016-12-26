AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ACRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from $11.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) remained flat at $2.85 during midday trading on Monday. 155,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company’s market cap is $129.20 million.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 232.39% and a negative net margin of 347.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.98) EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 216,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $848,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRX. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $103,000. KCG Holdings Inc. raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 196.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,403 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $157,000. 34.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The Company operates through the segment, which includes development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of pain.

