Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2,064,000 Stake in USA Truck Inc. (USAK)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 201,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,981 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Truck were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 31.9% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 226.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 24,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of USA Truck by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 37,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) remained flat at $8.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,019 shares. USA Truck Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million, a P/E ratio of 2990.00 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.67.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The firm earned $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. USA Truck had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that USA Truck Inc. will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $2,064,000 Stake in USA Truck Inc. (USAK)” was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/acadian-asset-management-llc-has-2064000-stake-in-usa-truck-inc-usak/1133482.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of USA Truck from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

USA Truck Company Profile

USA Truck, Inc is a truckload carrier providing transportation of general commodities throughout the continental United States and into and out of portions of Mexico and Canada. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Strategic Capacity Solutions (SCS). The Trucking segment consists of truckload and dedicated freight services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Truck Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.