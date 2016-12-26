Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $49.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 29.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.01. The firm’s market cap is $3.60 billion. Acadia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $42.49.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Acadia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.46% and a negative net margin of 4,427.79%. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13489.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Acadia Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.35) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glenn Baity sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $821,327,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,969,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,828,000 after buying an additional 78,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,368,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $206,737,000 after buying an additional 49,421 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,764,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,179,000 after buying an additional 430,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,366,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,283,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the period. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system disorders. The Company’s lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is under development for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PDP).

