Acadia Healthcare Co. (ACHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare Co. (NASDAQ:ACHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “The lack of visibility in the company's U.K. operations is a major concern, which may mar Acadia’s growth prospects in the near term. Also, earnings estimates for the current year have dropped in the last 60 days. Acadia Healthcare registered unimpressive third-quarter results. Notably, the company failed to meet the Zacks Consensus Estimate both in terms of the top and the bottom line. Additionally, the company slashed its full-year 2016 guidance, thanks to foreign exchange volatility and delayed CMA (Competition and Markets Authority) approval related to the Priory Group acquisition in the U.K. The company's share price has also underperformed. However, the company recently announced that the CMA has accepted Acadia’s undertakings and approved the acquisition of the Priory Group.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James Financial Inc. upgraded Acadia Healthcare from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Leerink Swann restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $71.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.93.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) opened at 34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.52. The firm’s market cap is $3.03 billion. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $65.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The company earned $789.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.59 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post $2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $968,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,172.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $501,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,992,536.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5,542.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 13.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 71.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc is a provider of behavioral healthcare services. The Company operates in two segments: U.S. Facilities and U.K. Facilities. The Company develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities and facilities providing outpatient behavioral healthcare services to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities throughout the United States, the United Kingdom and Puerto Rico.

