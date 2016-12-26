ABB Ltd. (ABB) Stake Reduced by Seaward Management Limited Partnership

Seaward Management Limited Partnership cut its position in ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Seaward Management Limited Partnership’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ABB by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 0.3% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 722,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,324,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.1% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 606,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,034,000 after buying an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of ABB by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 73,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB) traded down 0.71% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,019,138 shares. ABB Ltd. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. ABB had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm earned $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. ABB’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd. will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “ABB Ltd. (ABB) Stake Reduced by Seaward Management Limited Partnership” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/26/abb-ltd-abb-stake-reduced-by-seaward-management-limited-partnership/1133439.html.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ABB from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America Corp. set a $23.00 price objective on ABB and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.63.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is engaged in power and automation technologies. The Company manages its business based on five divisions: Discrete Automation and Motion, Low Voltage Products, Process Automation, Power Products and Power Systems. The Discrete Automation and Motion division provides low-voltage and medium-voltage drive products and systems for industrial, commercial and residential applications.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ABB Ltd. (NYSE:ABB).

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.