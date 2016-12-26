8point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Now Covered by Analysts at FBR & Co

FBR & Co assumed coverage on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 price target on 8point3 Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 price target on 8point3 Energy Partners and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America Corp. reissued a buy rating on shares of 8point3 Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 8point3 Energy Partners from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.21.

Shares of 8point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) opened at 13.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00. 8point3 Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $17.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. This is an increase from 8point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 110.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 6,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $144,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 8point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.04% of the company’s stock.

8point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8Point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of July 31, 2016, the Company owned a 28.2% limited liability company interest in 8point3 Operating Company, LLC (OpCo). As of July 31, 2016, the Company’s portfolio consisted of interests in 530 megawatts (MW) of solar energy projects.

