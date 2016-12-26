3M Co. (MMM) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,860,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,251 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $327,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advantage Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in 3M by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 52,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,213,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.8% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Co. (NYSE:MMM) opened at 178.75 on Monday. 3M Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $182.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.25 and a 200 day moving average of $174.82. The company has a market capitalization of $107.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 42.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Co. will post $8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

In other news, VP Eric D. Hammes sold 436 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $75,864.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,414. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie L. Bushman sold 10,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.71, for a total transaction of $1,795,633.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,093 shares in the company, valued at $5,683,644.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company is a technology company. The Company operates through five segments. Its Industrial segment serves markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer and automotive aftermarket, electronics, appliance, paper and printing, packaging, food and beverage, and construction. Its Safety and Graphics segment serves markets for the safety, security and productivity of people, facilities and systems.

