31,535 Shares in Concho Resources Inc. (CXO) Acquired by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CXO. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 23.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concho Resources during the second quarter worth $235,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 5.9% in the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.12% during trading on Monday, reaching $136.33. 745,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.05. The company’s market cap is $19.22 billion. Concho Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.94 and a 12-month high of $147.55.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm earned $430.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concho Resources Inc. will post $0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CXO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Concho Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concho Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $123.00 price target on Concho Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.84.

In related news, CAO Brenda R. Schroer sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $248,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

