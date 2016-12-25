Zacks: U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Given $62.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy’s rating score has improved by 33.3% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $62.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.47 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given U.S. Physical Therapy an industry rank of 199 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Group lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $116,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) opened at 71.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $895.88 million, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.96.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business earned $88.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post $1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.05%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

