Zacks: The Providence Service Corp. (PRSC) Given $46.00 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Shares of The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service Corp.’s rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given The Providence Service Corp. an industry rank of 213 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRSC. Avondale Partners upgraded shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Providence Service Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

In related news, CEO James M. Lindstrom bought 1,500 shares of The Providence Service Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $54,705.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 29,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,209.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service Corp. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 180,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in The Providence Service Corp. by 25.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 465,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after buying an additional 93,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Providence Service Corp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in The Providence Service Corp. by 0.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in The Providence Service Corp. by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) opened at 38.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $549.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The Providence Service Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.89 and a 12-month high of $55.28.

The Providence Service Corp. (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The Providence Service Corp. had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $412.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Providence Service Corp. will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Providence Service Corp. Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides critical healthcare and workforce development services. It operates in over two industry sectors, including the United States healthcare and global workforce development, through its three operating segments: Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services), Workforce Development Services (WD Services) and Health Assessment Services (HA Services).

