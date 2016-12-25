Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,082 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 176.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 171.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 57.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 10.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded up 0.10% on Friday, hitting $88.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,917 shares. The stock has a market cap of $8987.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.47 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.15. Wynn Resorts Ltd. has a 12-month low of $49.95 and a 12-month high of $109.50.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 3,973.99% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company earned $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts Ltd. will post $3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Vetr raised Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.14 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Aegis began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.62.

In related news, Director Daniel Boone Wayson purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.83 per share, with a total value of $3,518,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 92,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,633,298.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimmarie Sinatra sold 42,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total transaction of $4,224,561.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,472 shares in the company, valued at $14,314,201.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company operates through two segments: Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

