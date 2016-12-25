WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Shares Bought by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in WPX Energy were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,336,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,575,000 after buying an additional 4,257,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 136.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,146,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,018,000 after buying an additional 8,732,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 22.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 10,247,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,890,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,923,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,078,000 after buying an additional 1,333,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of WPX Energy by 375.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,241,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after buying an additional 4,930,200 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) traded up 0.67% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.99. 2,496,002 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.77. WPX Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.16 billion.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 178.46% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. The firm earned $251 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc. will post ($0.81) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WPX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays PLC raised shares of WPX Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, FBR & Co boosted their price target on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Company is engaged in the exploitation and development of long-life unconventional properties. It is engaged in the domestic development, production and gas management activities of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs) segment.

