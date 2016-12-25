Whitestone Reit (WSR) Stake Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) by 26.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.27% of Whitestone Reit worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Whitestone Reit by 4.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 362,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Whitestone Reit by 7,913.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 119,658 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Whitestone Reit during the second quarter worth about $887,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Whitestone Reit during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Whitestone Reit by 21.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 40,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 7,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone Reit (NYSE:WSR) traded up 0.79% during trading on Friday, reaching $13.96. 65,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Whitestone Reit has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $16.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.36 million, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. Whitestone Reit’s payout ratio is 345.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whitestone Reit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

About Whitestone Reit

Whitestone REIT is a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, manages and redevelops retail properties, which are referred to as Community Centered Properties. As of June 30, 2016, the Company owned and operated 69 commercial properties consisting of 47 retail properties containing approximately 4.1 million square feet of gross leasable area; four office properties containing approximately 0.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, and 10 office/flex properties containing approximately 1.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

