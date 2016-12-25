WGL Holdings Inc. (WGL) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WGL) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in WGL Holdings were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WGL. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at $120,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in WGL Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in WGL Holdings by 75.1% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. 66.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WGL) traded up 0.04% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 190,501 shares. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.83 and its 200 day moving average is $66.81. WGL Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $79.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. WGL Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/wgl-holdings-inc-wgl-shares-sold-by-teacher-retirement-system-of-texas/1132569.html.

Several research firms recently commented on WGL. Zacks Investment Research raised WGL Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WGL Holdings in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded WGL Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WGL Holdings in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

WGL Holdings Company Profile

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WGL Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WGL).

Receive News & Ratings for WGL Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WGL Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.