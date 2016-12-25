Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.94.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

WARNING: “Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/walgreens-boots-alliance-inc-wba-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-analysts/1132266.html.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 84.28 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post $5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.

In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $484,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 318,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,625,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,257,000 after buying an additional 213,814 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.