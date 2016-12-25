Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.94.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Jefferies Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays PLC set a $79.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $90.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 84.28 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.08.
Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm earned $28.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.06 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post $5.02 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.27%.
In related news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $168,047.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $484,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.9% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 318,140 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,492,000 after buying an additional 33,707 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 104,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,413,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 210,985 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,569,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 68.8% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,260 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,625,114 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $292,257,000 after buying an additional 213,814 shares during the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Walgreens Boots Alliance
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).
