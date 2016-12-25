Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,201 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at about $309,966,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,418,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $541,665,000 after buying an additional 1,449,033 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $90,042,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 48.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,530,687 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $257,811,000 after buying an additional 1,154,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Wal-Mart Stores by 106.3% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,776,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $129,751,000 after buying an additional 915,662 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803,947 shares. Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $75.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.11.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wal-Mart Stores Inc. will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Macquarie set a $61.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays PLC reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $70.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wal-Mart Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $5,185,352.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

