W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $35,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,057,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,297,000 after buying an additional 855,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,238,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,827,000 after buying an additional 15,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,621,000 after buying an additional 53,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,500,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,177,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 1.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,671,000 after buying an additional 16,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) opened at 59.07 on Friday. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.12 and a 12-month high of $72.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200-day moving average is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.86.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. The company earned $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.33 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. W.P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 155.73%.

WPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.P. Carey in a research report on Sunday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W.P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.63.

In other W.P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander bought 4,000 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.73 per share, for a total transaction of $230,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary M. Vandeweghe bought 940 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.67 per share, for a total transaction of $55,149.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,484 shares in the company, valued at $439,086.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

