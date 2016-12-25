Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CareTrust REIT worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 29.8% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 35.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $120,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 30.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) traded up 0.53% on Friday, hitting $15.15. 247,112 shares of the stock were exchanged. CareTrust REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $15.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTRE. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.42.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. The Company’s segment consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. The Company’s real estate portfolio includes approximately 120 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs).

