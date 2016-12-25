Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in NewMarket Corp. (NEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in NewMarket Corp. (NYSE:NEU) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket Corp. were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corp. by 2,033.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,945 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Capital One National Association boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corp. by 9.7% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corp. by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 33,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket Corp. by 75.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NewMarket Corp. (NYSE:NEU) traded up 0.20% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $425.12. 20,895 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.66. NewMarket Corp. has a 52 week low of $322.54 and a 52 week high of $447.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $416.84 and a 200-day moving average of $417.09.

NewMarket Corp. (NYSE:NEU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.78. The company earned $516.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.10 million. NewMarket Corp. had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NewMarket Corp. will post $21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. NewMarket Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of NewMarket Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

About NewMarket Corp.

NewMarket Corporation is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Afton Chemical Corporation (Afton), Ethyl Corporation (Ethyl), NewMarket Services Corporation (NewMarket Services) and NewMarket Development Corporation (NewMarket Development). It operates in petroleum additives segment, which is primarily represented by Afton.

