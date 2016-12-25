Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $795,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) by 23.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.6% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 99,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 54,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. CG Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.9% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 39,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 261,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 317,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser Co. (NYSE:WY) traded down 0.16% during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,036,382 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.37. Weyerhaeuser Co. has a 52 week low of $22.06 and a 52 week high of $33.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.98.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co. will post $0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. CLSA lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Clsa Americas lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 15,049 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total value of $468,324.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is an owner of timberlands. It is principally engaged in growing and harvesting timber, as well as manufacturing, distributing and selling products made from trees. Its segments include Timberlands, Wood Products and Cellulose Fibers.

