Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Mercury Systems worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 349.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,344,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,427,000 after buying an additional 1,045,413 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 333.0% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 667,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,718,000 after buying an additional 513,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 19.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,000,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,596,000 after buying an additional 479,432 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Mercury Systems by 22.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,608,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,856,000 after buying an additional 473,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $11,170,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.42. 149,087 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. Mercury Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $32.75. The stock has a market cap of $1247.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45 and a beta of 0.47.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business earned $87.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Mercury Systems Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/victory-capital-management-inc-decreases-stake-in-mercury-systems-inc-mrcy/1132473.html.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America Corp. initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $27.00 price target on Mercury Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, insider Mark Aslett sold 109,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $3,485,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 664,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,136,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Vincent Vitto sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $141,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a commercial provider of secure processing subsystems designed and made in the United States. The Company’s solutions support a range of defense and intelligence programs. The Company’s technologies include embedded processing modules and subsystems, radio frequency (RF) and microwave multi-function assemblies, as well as subsystems, and RF and microwave components.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.