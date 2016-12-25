Utah Retirement Systems Maintains Position in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)

Utah Retirement Systems continued to hold its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Columbia Property Trust were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $171,000. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:CXP) traded up 0.38% on Friday, hitting $20.91. The stock had a trading volume of 362,043 shares. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.16. Columbia Property Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.34 and a 52-week high of $24.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.29.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.38. The business earned $113.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.97 million. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.62% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Property Trust Inc. will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.22%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CXP. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks Inc. assumed coverage on Columbia Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Columbia Property Trust Company Profile

Columbia Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. The Company conducts business through Columbia Property Trust Operating Partnership, L.P. (Columbia Property Trust OP), which acquires, develops, owns, leases and operates real properties through subsidiaries or through joint ventures.

