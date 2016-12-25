Utah Retirement Systems maintained its position in shares of NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in NetSuite were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in N. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NetSuite by 65.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the second quarter worth about $127,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of NetSuite by 62.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the third quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of NetSuite during the third quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N) remained flat at $90.34 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.34 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. NetSuite Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.75 and a 52 week high of $110.99.

NetSuite (NYSE:N) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $243.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.97 million. NetSuite had a negative return on equity of 28.78% and a negative net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetSuite Inc. will post $0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/utah-retirement-systems-holds-stake-in-netsuite-inc-n/1132469.html.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on N shares. DA Davidson set a $109.00 target price on NetSuite and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetSuite in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NetSuite from $109.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JMP Securities lowered NetSuite to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of NetSuite in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.99.

In other NetSuite news, Chairman Evan Goldberg sold 20,000 shares of NetSuite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $2,015,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 173,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,437.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Price T. Rowe Associates Inc /M sold 47,000 shares of NetSuite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $4,195,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

NetSuite Company Profile

NetSuite Inc (NetSuite) is a provider of cloud-based financials, enterprise resource planning and omnichannel commerce software suites. The Company offers a suite of applications, including financial management, customer relationship management, e-commerce and retail management, commerce marketing automation, professional services automation and human capital management that enable companies to manage business operations in an integrated suite.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding N? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetSuite Inc. (NYSE:N).

Receive News & Ratings for NetSuite Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSuite Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.