Utah Retirement Systems Has $816,000 Position in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR)

Utah Retirement Systems held its stake in shares of Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLR. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 2,295.9% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. I.G. Investment Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $149,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 19.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Johnston Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 45.1% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 22.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Inc. (NYSE:CLR) traded down 0.04% on Friday, reaching $52.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,233 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. The stock’s market capitalization is $19.48 billion. Continental Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Continental Resources Inc. will post ($0.90) EPS for the current year.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Sunday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank AG downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 3,000 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $156,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gary E. Gould sold 7,500 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $436,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company with properties in the North, South and East regions of the United States. The North region consists of properties north of Kansas and west of the Mississippi River and includes North Dakota Bakken, Montana Bakken and the Red River units.

