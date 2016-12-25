Utah Retirement Systems Has $805,000 Position in Panera Bread Co. (PNRA)

Utah Retirement Systems continued to hold its stake in shares of Panera Bread Co. (NASDAQ:PNRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Panera Bread were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNRA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 22.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Panera Bread during the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 17.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Panera Bread by 4.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 126,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Panera Bread Co. (NASDAQ:PNRA) traded down 0.53% on Friday, hitting $209.60. 207,237 shares of the stock traded hands. Panera Bread Co. has a 12-month low of $178.99 and a 12-month high of $224.15. The stock has a market cap of $4576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.80.

Panera Bread (NASDAQ:PNRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Panera Bread had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The business had revenue of $684.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Panera Bread Co. will post $6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Utah Retirement Systems Has $805,000 Position in Panera Bread Co. (PNRA)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/utah-retirement-systems-has-805000-position-in-panera-bread-co-pnra/1132465.html.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PNRA. RBC Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Panera Bread in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Panera Bread in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Panera Bread from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Panera Bread from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.51 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.33.

In other news, SVP Scott G. Blair sold 204 shares of Panera Bread stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $37,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,069,872. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Panera Bread Company Profile

Panera Bread Company (Panera) is a food service provider. Panera is a national bakery-cafe concept with approximately 1,970 Company-owned and franchise-operated bakery-cafe locations in over 45 states, the District of Columbia, and Ontario, Canada. The Company operates through three segments: Company Bakery-Cafe Operations, Franchise Operations, and Fresh Dough and Other Product Operations.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Panera Bread Co. (NASDAQ:PNRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Panera Bread Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panera Bread Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.