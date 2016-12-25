US Bancorp DE Buys 1,288 Shares of PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PriceSmart by 76.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PriceSmart by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in PriceSmart by 110.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Princeton Alpha Management LP bought a new stake in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PriceSmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) traded down 0.12% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 113,640 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $2575.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.27. PriceSmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.51 and a 1-year high of $94.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.74.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.09. PriceSmart had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business earned $711.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PriceSmart Inc. will post $3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Roth Capital set a $95.00 price objective on PriceSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP John D. Hildebrandt sold 1,614 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $146,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rodrigo Calvo sold 2,230 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $198,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,412.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the international operation of membership shopping in warehouse clubs. In addition, the Company operates distribution centers and offices in the United States. The Company’s segments include the United States, Central America, the Caribbean and Colombia.

