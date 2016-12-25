UniFirst Corp. (UNF) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in UniFirst Corp. were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNF. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter worth about $14,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp. by 15.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 513,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,730,000 after buying an additional 70,180 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp. by 6.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,718,000 after buying an additional 51,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of UniFirst Corp. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 994,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,051,000 after buying an additional 43,001 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $4,975,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) traded down 0.93% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.25. 53,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.83. UniFirst Corp. has a 1-year low of $96.90 and a 1-year high of $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.80.

UniFirst Corp. (NYSE:UNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. UniFirst Corp. had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm earned $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UniFirst Corp. will post $5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. UniFirst Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 2.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd.

In other UniFirst Corp. news, VP David Martin Katz sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $173,826.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,248.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst Corp.

UniFirst Corporation (UniFirst) is a provider of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States. The Company designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, aprons and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

