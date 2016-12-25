UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 35,342 Shares of Carlisle Cos. Inc. (CSL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,342 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Cos. were worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Columbia Wanger Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Cos. during the second quarter valued at $47,654,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Cos. during the second quarter valued at $33,300,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Cos. by 274.9% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,254,000 after buying an additional 279,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Cos. during the second quarter valued at $29,421,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Carlisle Cos. by 3,098.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 264,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,917,000 after buying an additional 255,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carlisle Cos. Inc. (NYSE:CSL) traded up 0.13% during trading on Friday, reaching $111.51. 108,372 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.80. Carlisle Cos. Inc. has a one year low of $75.17 and a one year high of $116.40.

Carlisle Cos. (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Carlisle Cos. had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm earned $991 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Cos. Inc. will post $5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Carlisle Cos.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Longbow Research lowered shares of Carlisle Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlisle Cos. in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlisle Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In other Carlisle Cos. news, insider John W. Altmeyer sold 51,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $5,729,416.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 210,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,423,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Cos. Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is a holding company for Carlisle Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company operates through five segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT), Carlisle Brake & Friction (CBF) and Carlisle FoodService Products (CFSP).

