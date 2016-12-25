UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 20,215 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (UE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,215 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $6,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 3.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 14.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Urban Edge Properties by 72.2% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Urban Edge Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) remained flat at $26.66 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 369,081 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.83. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 101.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust focused on managing, developing, redeveloping and acquiring retail real estate in urban communities, in the New York metropolitan region. The Company owns approximately 80 shopping centers, over three malls and a warehouse park adjacent to one of its centers.

