UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 34.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 172,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,715 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the second quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Omnicell by 1.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Kalmar Investments Inc. DE acquired a new position in Omnicell during the second quarter valued at $5,303,000. Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Omnicell by 57.6% in the second quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 399,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 145,997 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 1.8% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 65,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) traded up 1.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $34.20. 160,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Omnicell Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.06 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.75 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell Inc. will post $1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-reduces-stake-in-omnicell-inc-omcl/1132379.html.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMCL. Sidoti downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark Co. raised their target price on shares of Omnicell from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $297,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,211.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP J Christopher Drew sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 139,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,015.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc (Omnicell) is a provider of automation and business information solutions designed to enable healthcare systems to streamline the medication administration process and manage medical supplies for increased operational efficiency and enhanced patient safety. The Company operates through two operating segments: Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.