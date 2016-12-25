UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5,822,000 Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,972,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.10% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 55.0% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 614,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 218,022 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 94.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,323,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 642,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3,850.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 11,149,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,115,000 after buying an additional 1,360,761 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) traded down 0.31% on Friday, reaching $3.19. 1,057,041 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average of $3.22. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $3.67.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business earned $226.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. will post $0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5,822,000 Stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ)” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-5822000-stake-in-turquoise-hill-resources-ltd-trq/1132393.html.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Sunday, October 23rd. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Saturday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.75) on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (Turquoise Hill) is an international mining company. The Company focuses on the operation and further development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Southern Mongolia, which is the Company’s principal material mineral resource property. The Company’s Oyu Tolgoi mine is located approximately 550 kilometers south of Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia’s capital city, and approximately 80 kilometers north of the Mongolia-China border.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.