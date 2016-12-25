UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5,773,000 Stake in QEP Resources Inc. (QEP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of QEP Resources worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QEP. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $10,647,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $13,099,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in shares of QEP Resources during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QEP Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 391,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,899,000 after buying an additional 47,842 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP) traded down 0.94% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.97. 1,521,096 shares of the company were exchanged. QEP Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.54 and a 12-month high of $21.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32. The company’s market capitalization is $4.54 billion.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. QEP Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that QEP Resources Inc. will post ($1.17) earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/ubs-asset-management-americas-inc-has-5773000-stake-in-qep-resources-inc-qep/1132391.html.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QEP Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc (QEP) is a holding company with two subsidiaries, QEP Energy Company and QEP Marketing Company, which are engaged in two primary lines of business: oil and gas exploration and production (QEP Energy), and oil and gas marketing, operation of a gas gathering system and an underground gas storage facility, and corporate activities (QEP Marketing and Other).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QEP Resources Inc. (NYSE:QEP).

Receive News & Ratings for QEP Resources Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QEP Resources Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.