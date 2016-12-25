Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Stake Reduced by DIAM Co. Ltd.

DIAM Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 59,749 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 36.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,938,829 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,906,000 after buying an additional 9,067,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 14,720,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $248,924,000 after buying an additional 500,681 shares during the period. Amerigo Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the third quarter worth approximately $100,874,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Twitter by 25.6% in the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,147,508 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $70,134,000 after buying an additional 844,273 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in shares of Twitter by 307.2% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,886,736 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,815,000 after buying an additional 2,177,825 shares during the period. 44.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) traded up 0.55% during trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. 18,049,997 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.29. Twitter Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $25.25. The firm’s market capitalization is $11.69 billion.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The social networking company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The firm earned $616 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Twitter Inc. will post $0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Vetr raised shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.69 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. raised shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

In other Twitter news, insider Adam Messinger sold 52,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $917,447.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 3,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $72,541.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc (Twitter) offers products and services for users, advertisers, developers and platform and data partners. The Company’s service is live-live commentary, live connections, live conversations. Its products and services for users include Twitter, and Periscope and Vine. Its Twitter is a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time.

