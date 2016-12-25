Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 87,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $3,807,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.6% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) traded down 0.43% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.15. The company had a trading volume of 85,335 shares. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $59.00 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day moving average of $67.37.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm earned $383.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post $2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM)” was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/teacher-retirement-system-of-texas-lowers-stake-in-bright-horizons-family-solutions-inc-bfam/1132567.html.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In related news, major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,731,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $123,155,693.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Howard Kramer sold 6,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $467,156.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc is a provider of child care, early education and other services. The Company provides services under multi-year contracts with employers offering child care and other dependent care solutions. The Company’s segments include full service center-based care services, back-up dependent care services and other educational advisory services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.