Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $351,000 Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 23.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 65.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at $209,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. (NYSE:THG) traded down 0.07% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.60. The stock had a trading volume of 76,385 shares. The Hanover Insurance Group Inc. has a one year low of $74.06 and a one year high of $91.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.27%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s primary business operations are property and casualty insurance products and services. The Company operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer and Other. The Company’s Commercial Lines product suite provides agents and customers with products designed for small, middle and specialized markets.

