TD Asset Management Inc. Has $624,000 Position in Univar Inc. (UNVR)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,044 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Univar were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Univar by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Univar by 62.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth $27,242,000. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Univar during the second quarter worth $1,045,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management boosted its stake in Univar by 35.9% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) traded up 1.25% during trading on Friday, hitting $28.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,439 shares. Univar Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $28.53. The company’s market cap is $3.93 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.28.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm earned $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.52%. Univar’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Univar Inc. will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Wells Fargo & Co. upgraded Univar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded Univar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on Univar in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other news, major shareholder Dahlia Investments Pte. Ltd. sold 4,475,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $112,248,725.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Erik Viens sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.44, for a total transaction of $52,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univar Company Profile

Univar Inc is a distributor of commodity and specialty chemicals. The Company’s segments include Univar USA (USA); Univar Canada (Canada); Univar Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Rest of World. The Rest of World segment includes developing businesses in Latin America, including Brazil and Mexico, and the Asia-Pacific region.

