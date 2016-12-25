TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,700 Shares of Sun Hydraulics Corp. (SNHY)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Hydraulics Corp. (NASDAQ:SNHY) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sun Hydraulics Corp. worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNHY. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Sun Hydraulics Corp. by 15.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in Sun Hydraulics Corp. by 2.4% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corp. during the second quarter worth $266,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corp. during the second quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in Sun Hydraulics Corp. during the third quarter worth $323,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sun Hydraulics Corp. (NASDAQ:SNHY) traded down 0.30% on Friday, hitting $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 67,241 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Sun Hydraulics Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $1068.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 1.85.

Sun Hydraulics Corp. (NASDAQ:SNHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Sun Hydraulics Corp. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $45.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sun Hydraulics Corp.’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Hydraulics Corp. will post $0.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sun Hydraulics Corp.’s payout ratio is 37.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sun Hydraulics Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Sun Hydraulics Corp. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Christine L. Koski sold 8,000 shares of Sun Hydraulics Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $257,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine L. Koski sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Sun Hydraulics Corp. Company Profile

Sun Hydraulics Corporation (Sun) designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves and manifolds, which control force, speed and motion as integral components in fluid power systems. The Company operates through manufacturing and distribution of hydraulic components segment. The Company, at components level, designs and manufactures screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, manifolds, and integrates fluid power packages and subsystems.

