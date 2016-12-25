Targa Resources Corp (TRGP) Stake Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 69.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Targa Resources Corp were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 252,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,634,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp by 14.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,260,000 after buying an additional 281,397 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 85,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp by 40.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 223,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams Jones & Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources Corp by 78.1% in the second quarter. Williams Jones & Associates LLC now owns 20,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 9,076 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) traded up 1.40% on Friday, reaching $58.04. 896,038 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.97. The stock’s market capitalization is $10.50 billion. Targa Resources Corp has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $58.13.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wunderlich upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources Corp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Targa Resources Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Targa Resources Corp in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. Vetr upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Targa Resources Corp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

In other news, insider Jeffrey J. Mcparland sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $351,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe Bob Perkins sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $70,292.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,765,151.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Targa Resources Corp Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., through its general and limited partner interests in Targa Resources Partners LP (the Partnership), is a provider of midstream natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) services in the United States. The Partnership is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas and storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, terminaling and selling NGLs, NGL products, and gathering, storing and terminaling crude oil and refined petroleum products.

