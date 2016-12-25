Symantec Corp. (SYMC) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,997,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Symantec Corp. were worth $50,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 50,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Corp. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Symantec Corp. by 8.1% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) opened at 24.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. Symantec Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Symantec Corp. (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm earned $979 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.86 million. Symantec Corp. had a net margin of 60.52% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Symantec Corp. will post $1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Symantec Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYMC shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Symantec Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wunderlich upgraded shares of Symantec Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of Symantec Corp. from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

In other Symantec Corp. news, insider Michael David Fey sold 13,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $327,839.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 288,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,923.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francis C. Rosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $989,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,359.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec Corp.

Symantec Corporation is a United States-based cybersecurity company. The Company operates its business on a global civilian cyber intelligence threat network and tracks a range of threats across the Internet from various mobile devices, endpoints and servers across the globe. The Company’s segments include Consumer Security and Enterprise Security.

