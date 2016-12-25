Swiss National Bank Sells 6,900 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Societe Generale purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 85.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.79. 653,834 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. BWX Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.89 and a 12-month high of $40.66.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.14 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 72.58% and a net margin of 9.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies Inc. will post $1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America Corp. lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other news, SVP James D. Canafax sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $169,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc, formerly The Babcock & Wilcox Company, is a manufacturer of nuclear components and a service provider. The Company’s businesses focus on the design, engineering and manufacture of precision naval nuclear components, reactors and nuclear fuel for the United States Government. Its segments include Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, Nuclear Energy and Other.

