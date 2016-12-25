Swiss National Bank Sells 15,200 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (AGO)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $6,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGO. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the second quarter worth about $391,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 44.2% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 36,765 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.5% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Trust Co. FSB MO now owns 61,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 6,846 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,170,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,688,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 11.1% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 304,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 30,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) traded up 0.57% during trading on Friday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 646,758 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.12 and its 200 day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.87. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $39.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Separately, BTIG Research set a $35.00 price target on Assured Guaranty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

In other news, insider Howard Albert sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $512,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company. The Company provides, through its subsidiaries, credit protection products to the United States and international public finance, including infrastructure, and structured finance markets. It conducts its financial guaranty business on a direct basis through the companies, including Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

