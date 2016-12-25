Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ Has $1,566,000 Position in Lowe’s Cos. (LOW)

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ held its stake in Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ’s holdings in Lowe’s Cos. were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Cos. by 0.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Cos. by 20.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Cos. during the second quarter worth $103,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Cos. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Lowe’s Cos. by 966.9% in the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,387 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) traded down 0.97% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.30. 3,591,768 shares of the company were exchanged. Lowe’s Cos. has a 1-year low of $62.62 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.86 billion. Lowe’s Cos. had a return on equity of 46.46% and a net margin of 3.91%. Lowe’s Cos.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Cos. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Cos.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Cos. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Cos. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. cut shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Lowe’s Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.18 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

In other Lowe’s Cos. news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marshall A. Croom sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total transaction of $450,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Cos. Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

