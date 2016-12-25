Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) Stake Increased by Ngam Advisors L.P.

Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Ngam Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,468 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $138,000. Walleye Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 485.5% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) traded up 2.81% on Friday, hitting $25.60. The stock had a trading volume of 267,810 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1267.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.86.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Group set a $28.00 target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company offers products for the treatment of epilepsy, which include extended-release oxcarbazepine (Oxtellar XR) and extended-release topiramate (Trokendi XR).

