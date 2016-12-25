Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their FY2016 earnings per share estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Madhukar forecasts that the brokerage will earn $4.84 per share for the year. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2016 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2017 earnings at $8.29 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $12.19 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.28. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks Comments on Amazon.com Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (AMZN)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/suntrust-banks-comments-on-amazon-com-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-amzn/1132263.html.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Vetr cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $818.94 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Jaffray Cos. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a “buy” rating and set a $920.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $925.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $995.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $918.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) opened at 760.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $762.38 and its 200-day moving average is $767.12. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $474.00 and a 12 month high of $847.21. The firm has a market cap of $361.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.25 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 4,890 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.15, for a total value of $3,751,363.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,139 shares in the company, valued at $44,601,333.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SunTrust Banks Comments on Amazon.com Inc.’s FY2016 Earnings (AMZN)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/suntrust-banks-comments-on-amazon-com-inc-s-fy2016-earnings-amzn/1132263.html.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $1,224,285,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,795,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,804,000 after buying an additional 1,082,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $341,933,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 224.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,620 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $477,047,000 after buying an additional 461,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,160.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 438,613 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,880,000 after buying an additional 403,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company’s products include merchandise and content that it purchases for resale from vendors and those offered by third-party sellers. The Company has three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.