State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $13,669,000 Stake in Lowe’s Cos. (LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lowe’s Cos. were worth $13,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Lowe’s Cos. by 29.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 84,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 19,099 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 267,471 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,175,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Cos. during the second quarter valued at about $829,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Cos. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) opened at 72.30 on Friday. Lowe’s Cos. has a 12 month low of $62.62 and a 12 month high of $83.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Cos. (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. Lowe’s Cos. had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The business earned $15.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Cos. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Cos.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Cos. in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. RBC Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Cos. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. cut Lowe’s Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cleveland Research cut Lowe’s Cos. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Lowe’s Cos. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.23.

In related news, COO Ricky D. Damron sold 17,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $1,288,946.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,431.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew V. Hollifield sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $183,386.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lowe’s Cos.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc (Lowe’s) is a home improvement retailer. The Company operates approximately 1,860 home improvement and hardware stores, representing approximately 200 million square feet of retail selling space. The Company operates approximately 1,800 stores located across over 50 states in the United States, including approximately 80 Orchard Supply Hardware (Orchard) stores in California and Oregon, as well as approximately 40 stores in Canada and over 10 stores in Mexico.

