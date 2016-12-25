State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Continues to Hold Position in Burlington Stores Inc. (BURL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D continued to hold its position in shares of Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $11,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $786,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 355,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,725,000 after buying an additional 31,740 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 3.4% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 346,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,128,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 18.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 76,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL) opened at 86.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 0.58. Burlington Stores Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.41 and a 52-week high of $91.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 193.88% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores Inc. will post $3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

In other news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $1,594,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,787,318.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mike Metheny sold 4,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $313,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,359.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is a retailer of branded apparel. The Company has approximately 570 stores, inclusive of an Internet store, in over 45 states of the United States and Puerto Rico, and diversified its product categories by offering a selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise, including: women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, footwear, accessories, home and coats.

