State Bank Financial Corp. (STBZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

State Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STBZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STBZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded State Bank Financial Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Hovde Group downgraded State Bank Financial Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Robert H. Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven G. Deaton sold 17,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $445,685.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,425.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp. by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,558,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 97,222 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp. by 1.4% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,774,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,484,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp. by 5.1% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,463,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,792,000 after buying an additional 70,671 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp. by 7.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 975,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,250,000 after buying an additional 69,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of State Bank Financial Corp. by 5.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 952,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 51,441 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STBZ) opened at 26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.86. State Bank Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.34 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83.

State Bank Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:STBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. State Bank Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Bank Financial Corp. will post $1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. State Bank Financial Corp.’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “State Bank Financial Corp. (STBZ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/25/state-bank-financial-corp-stbz-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts/1132285.html.

About State Bank Financial Corp.

State Bank Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for State Bank and Trust Company (the Bank). The Bank is a Georgia-based state-chartered bank. The Company offers a range of community banking services to individuals and businesses within its markets. Its product line includes loans to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), residential and commercial construction and development loans, commercial real estate loans, farmland and agricultural production loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans.

Receive News & Ratings for State Bank Financial Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Bank Financial Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.